Five foods for healthier gums

Your diet can make a difference to your oral health. Here is how to eat your way to healthier gums.

CHEESE

Chewing on cheese increases the amount of saliva in your mouth, which helps to wash away food particles trapped in teeth and gums.

It also contains a type of protein that helps lower acid levels, thus reducing risk of decay.

APPLE

Munching on this fruit that is rich in fibre and water helps cleanse your mouth, and leaves you feeling refreshed after a meal.

GINGER

Ginger can help prevent the inflammation of your gums. It helps remove plaque and bacteria and supports healthy mouth tissue too.

CELERY

It'll take a while for you to break down this high-fibre vegetable. The chewing produces extra saliva that helps wash away bacteria.

GREEN TEA

Rich in antioxidants, this tea contains catechins that help reduce gum's risk of inflammation.