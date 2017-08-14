Fluctuating blood pressure may lead to dementia later
People whose blood pressure varies widely from day to day may be more likely to develop dementia than adults who have fairly steady blood pressure, a Japanese study suggests.
Researchers examined data from one month of daily home blood pressure readings for 1,674 older adults without dementia.
During the next five years, compared to individuals with little to no fluctuation, people with the most variations in blood pressure were more than twice as likely to develop dementia.
The study didn't assess why this might be the case, but it is possible that daily variation in blood pressure might cause changes in the brain's structure and function that contribute to developing dementia, the lead study author said. - REUTERS