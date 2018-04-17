Follow these six rules for better, healthier hair

What's the use of having clear, flawless skin if it's going to be dulled by lifeless, limp locks?

Here's what you need to do to get a healthy head of hair.

GO DEEP WITH CONDITIONING

Skip out on your daily conditioner once every week or two and reach instead for the deep conditioner.

Regular triming encourages healthy hair growth. PHOTO: REUTERS

It is fortified with ingredients designed to maintain a strong and healthy head of hair, and leaving the product on for longer means that your hair strands will be able to properly absorb it all.

Pro tip: Be sure to towel dry your hair before applying the product. Having damp - but not wet - hair will ensure the product doesn't just drip off your locks. Don't give in to the temptation of leaving it on for longer than the instructions stipulate.

CUT IT OUT

Whether you're rocking a pixie cut or a long, glorious mane, get your hair cut every three to four months.

The rationale behind getting a regular trim lies entirely in encouraging healthy hair growth. It not only gets rid of damaged split ends, it prevents further splitting of the strands.

GET TO THE ROOT OF IT

Going for a scalp treatment allows for experts to help you identify issues you may not have known about.

Those strands of hair that fall out after you run your fingers through them might be natural, but they may also be indicative of weak hair follicles.

And an itchy scalp might be due to dry skin or a build-up of excess dirt and oil.

LOAD UP ON THE SPF

We all know how important SPF is for our skin but just as crucial is shielding our hair from harmful UV rays.

Excessive exposure to the sun can cause brittle and lifeless ends - a result of hair follicles being burnt.

Use hair sunscreen. These products have SPF protection and act as a barrier between your hair and harmful UV rays without weighing your hair down like normal sunblock would.

STAY CLEAR OF THE TOWEL

No matter how soft and fluffy your towel may feel, using it on your soaking wet head can weaken your hair, which is most susceptible to breakage when it's wet.

Using a towel can also roughen up the hair shaft or the cuticle, which means frizzy hair that might result in more damage.

Use an old shirt or a microfibre towel instead. That way, the rough texture won't be a problem.

SATIN ONLY, PLEASE

Trade up your cotton pillowcase for silk alternatives.

The former may be the norm, but they can cause hair breakage and messy hair.

Tossing and turning on these textured surfaces result in unintentional tugging of your locks.

Worse, cotton also soaks up the oils in your hair which may in turn be rubbed onto your face, leaving you with dirtier skin than before you went to bed.

A silk pillowcase is good for both skin and hair. Sounds like a double-win to us.

