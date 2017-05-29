Forget being a princess, she'd rather be a warrior

Although she is still studying for a diploma in game development and technology in her final year at Nanyang Polytechnic, Miss Jenny Liang already has plans to sign on with the Republic of Singapore Air Force as a Weapon Systems Officer (WSO) after she graduates.

A WSO acts as the wingman of a pilot, and the job scope includes mission planning, flight navigation and manning the on-board weapon systems.

Initially, she had wanted to join the army as an infantry soldier or guard.

But the tough cookie eventually applied for the WSO position after finding out her personality suited the job through a career counselling session.

The 21-year-old, who is 1.65m and weighs 56kg, told TNP: "After doing research, I found that I like the job, as it involves observation and taking on leadership roles, which I am familiar with."

Miss Liang is in Safra's dragonboat team and is committed to training three times a week to "test her endurance" and "work on her core and back", on top of gym sessions, which takes up another three days.

She credits her strong physical and mental state for giving her the confidence she needs for DreamGirl Singapore.

Miss Liang said: "What makes me stand out from other contestants is that I want to be a warrior.

"A lot of girls say they want to be a princess or want to be called princess, but I want to protect myself and be able to save others too."

- CHARMAINE SOH