Four brothers, two-wheelers, 76km

(From far left) The Wong brothers: Elson, 69, Edwin, 57, Tai Soh, 69, and Gary, 54, will be taking part in this year's OCBC Cycle.

By the time many of us wake up for a lazy breakfast on Sunday mornings, the Wong brothers would have completed their 76kmride.

The four cycling enthusiasts meet up near their homes in Tiong Bahru estate just after 5am, before embarking on a ride to Changi Village and back.

"I am a family man, and this is a way of getting all of us together," said the eldest brother Tai Soh, 69, whose twin brother is Elson.

Coffee breaks are part and parcel of their weekly rides, as they stop for a morning cuppa at Changi Village and 115, Bukit Merah View hawker centre.

"We share about our week, the news in our own families. It is always good bonding time," said Gary, 54, the youngest.

The brothers started their weekly rides in 2010, led by the twins, who signed up for the first edition of OCBC Cycle in 2009. They have been at every edition since.

This November, the Wongs will be at OCBC Cycle together for the third year in a row.

"It is a different feel and different atmosphere," said Edwin, 57. "Nothing beats cycling on an empty expressway."

"You get the kicks cycling on a clear road and it feels like you're cycling with the professionals on tour," Elson chimed in.

The brothers said learning how to ride a bicycle came to them almost "naturally" as kids, and they picked it up at their parents' kampung in Potong Pasir.

Despite their age, the Wongs find keeping fit a breeze, although they sometimes need to make adjustments to their regimes.

"Fitness is a mind game, once you have the foundation, you keep doing what you enjoy doing, and this is how I stay fit," said Tai Soh.

RUNNERS

The twins, who are avid marathon runners, have had to cut down on running recently to nurse knee injuries.

Elson, who has participated in every edition of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon since 2007, said he signed up for the half marathon this year, to avoid overworking his knee.

His passion for endurance sports has also taken him overseas.

In 2011, he participated in the Gold Coast marathon with youngest brother Gary, and he has not missed an edition of the Hong Kong marathon since 2012.

"It is like a holiday on your legs. You get to run and take in the views at the same time," said Elson.

"Every year, the Hong Kong marathon souvenir and finisher's medal is inspired by the Chinese zodiac, and my life goal is to collect all 12."

When asked if age will ever slow them down, Tai Soh was adamant that he will still push himself. "We'll keep going as long as we can manage," he said.