Fruits and greens may prevent  lung damage

Men who routinely do unusually intense or long workouts may be less likely to have a normal libido than their peers who don't work out so hard, a recent study suggests.

Even though being overweight and sedentary have long been tied to low sex drive, or libido, some previous research has also linked endurance workouts, such as marathons or long-distance cycling, to reduced levels of the male sex hormone testosterone and lower libido.

For the current study, researchers examined survey data on exercise habits and libido for 1,077 healthy men.

Compared to men with the most intense exercise regimens, men with the lowest intensity workouts were almost seven times more likely to have a normal or high libido, the study found.

Similarly, men who spent the least time on exercise were four times more likely to have a high or normal libido as men who trained the most. - REUTERS

Eating fruits and vegetables may help curb lung disease.

For current and former smokers, eating more fruits and vegetables may lower the risk of developing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a Swedish study suggests.

Among more than 40,000 men, the current smokers who averaged five or more servings of fruit and vegetables daily were 40 per cent less likely to develop COPD than smokers who ate two servings or less.

Each additional serving of fruits and greens was tied to an 8 per cent risk reduction.

COPD is a category of lung diseases that make breathing difficult and can cause wheezing or coughing. The most common types of COPD are emphysema and chronic bronchitis, and they most often occur in smokers and former smokers.