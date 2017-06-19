Guru Jagat helps stars get bent out of shape

If there is a word to describe her famous students, it would be "powerful".

Senior Kundalini yoga teacher Guru Jagat has taught US A-listers including singer Alicia Keys, actress Kate Hudson and the latter's mother, actress Goldie Hawn.

The 37-year-old, founder of the RA MA Institute for Applied Yogic Science and Technology, was in Singapore last week to conduct a free Kundalini yoga class at Capella Singapore.

Sporting her signature white turban and loose-fitting white outfit, Miss Jagat told The New Paper: "I am a very down-to-earth person and it has served me well in a town like Los Angeles with many celebrities.

"I think because of my humble background - I was raised by a single mother in a small town who worked hard to put food on the table - I'm very real and celebrities really appreciate that as everyone treats them differently and I don't."

Miss Jagat has helped them with their personal issues and to enhance their lives, and it is her favourite thing to work with "incredible and powerful women".

LEANN RIMES

Her most recent celebrity student is US singer LeAnn Rimes, whom she described as "simply amazing".

Miss Jagat said: "She has a great story of hitting a lull in her career and we started working together.

"After her new album came out, she is doing great and I'm really excited for her."

The most common trait she saw among the stars is that they have "a really strong work ethic because they have not got to where they are now without working hardcore".

She added: "The story of (US pop star) Beyonce working seven days a week? That is the truth.

"Whenever I give (celebrities) something to do, they are always motivated to do it, and are great students because of that."

Kundalini, which means energy in Sanskrit, is a form of yoga that involves dynamic breathing, chanting and meditation, and is all the rage.

Miss Jagat said it is an "umbrella (covering) all other aspects of yoga", as it is a deeper and complete experience where people can get a body and mind workout at the same time.

Even though it incorporates meditation and breathing, Miss Jagat said many people sweat a lot after a session.

On how to incorporate Kundalini yoga into the busy schedules of Singaporeans who face work stress, she said all it takes is three minutes.

"Within that short period, Kundalini yoga can bring down your cortisol (stress hormone) levels, raise oxygen (levels in) your blood and make you feel much more alert.

"Busy people love it because it is fast. Yes, you can pretend you don't have that time, but you do.

"Look at how much you are spending on social media, and I can tell you that it is way more than three minutes a day," Miss Jagat said, with a laugh.

For the lazy ones, she advised them to listen to mantras and high vibrational sounds while sleeping.

Miss Jagat said: "That is the cheater's way, and it will de-stress your parasympathetic nervous system."

She added: "I think a good life should have a lot of challenges, and I am challenged every day as I am an entrepreneur.

"I am challenged to have a social life and keep my boyfriend happy.

"I use just a little dose of meditation on a daily basis so I don't have low points in my life.

"My low points have got so much higher."