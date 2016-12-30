Gwyneth Paltrow loves her wrinkles

Wrinkles? No big deal.

Ageing gracefully is something Gwyneth Paltrow has always endorsed.

The Oscar-winning actress told People magazine she is not the least bit bothered by any tell-tale signs of ageing.

"Of course I have wrinkles and grey hair. But I genuinely love it. This is who I am," Paltrow said.

The mother-of-two released Goop Clean Beauty, a beauty guide from the experts at her lifestyle empire Goop, on Tuesday.

FEELING BEAUTIFUL

Paltrow has no plans to fight the clock, saying that she "feels more beautiful than ever" now that she has grown older.

"I think it's incredibly sexy...And I wouldn't want to erase years off my face or to travel back in time for anything."

The Iron Man actress also revealed she was "a mess" during her 20s, and did not find true confidence until much later in life.

"I really believe that when a woman turns 40, she gets a software upgrade.

"I have never been happier," said Paltrow, who celebrated her 44th birthday in September with a makeup-free selfie.

While she still has a few insecurities, Paltrow has come to embrace every inch of her 1.75m frame.

Her secret to self-confidence?