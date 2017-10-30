Hate exercising? Here are five weight-loss alternatives

One of the biggest quandaries in life is trying to lose weight when you hate exercising.

But fret not, all is not lost.

By making simple changes to your lifestyle and eating habits, you can still lose significant amounts of weight.

However, with physical exercise, you can accelerate the weight loss process and get faster results.

WALK IT OFF

Forget those fancy circuit training workouts. Sometimes all you need to do is walk. If you are always chained to your office desk, walking can be the most simple and fuss-free way to lose weight.

Apart from burning off calories, walking also helps to manage stress-induced weight gain.

Some studies have shown that walking for 30 minutes allows you to burn up to 150 calories daily. If you walk faster, you can burn even more calories.

LESS IS MORE

Wondering why you are still packing on the pounds even with a controlled diet?

The answer may lie in those seemingly innocuous sugar-laden foods and drinks.

There is a direct correlation between sugar and weight gain.

With most sweets, baked goods and other sugary foods containing about four calories a gram, noshing on such treats could lead to weight gain without nourishing the body.

If you want to lose weight, consider cutting back on your sugar intake.

HIT THE SACK

Losing weight isn't only about what you put in your body, having sufficient sleep is also crucial. A study by the University of Chicago found that sleep deprivation could fuel the hedonic drive for certain foods and your ability to resist such foods may be impaired.

In simple terms, it means you are more likely to cave in to your craving for tasty foods such as ice cream and fries.

DO SPRING CLEANING

Kill two birds with one stone when you tidy the house.

By reaching into cabinets and bending to pick up things on the floor, you are not only decluttering your apartment but also burning off calories.

PAY ATTENTION TO WHAT YOU EAT

As a rule of thumb, load up on foods with a high water and fibre content such as fruits, vegetables and beans. Instead of fasting, make sure to add lean protein, fat-free dairy and whole grains to your diet.

This article first appeared in Her World Online (www.herworldplus.com).