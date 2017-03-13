The hot and cold of fat reduction treatments

The Vanquish Me fat reduction treatment heats up the targeted fat layer to 45 deg C to kill the fat cells.

In my quest to achieve a more satisfactory waist-to-hip ratio, I tried out two different fat reduction procedures last month.

Non-invasive, no complications and minimal downtime. I had to put them to the test.

One was a cryolipolysis session at Calvin Chan Aesthetic & Laser Clinic. Called CoolSculpting, the fat-freezing procedure promises to reduce that offending jiggle.

It is best suited for those with a healthy body mass index and stubborn pockets of fat, Dr Chan said.

After a chat with him about my problem area - my thunder thighs - I was taken to another room for a pinch test.

Yes, there is a fat bulge that can be put through the treatment, said one of Dr Chan's assistants.

The treatment areas were marked out on my inner thighs. A pad saturated with cooling gel was then applied. The pad protects the skin and ensures consistent thermal contact with the applicator.

There was a suction force and a blast of coldness for the first 10 minutes after the applicator was fixed on my left inner thigh. The discomfort faded in the next 25 minutes as I busied myself with my smartphone.

The shock came when the applicator was removed from my left thigh - the treated part was numb and sore. It was like a muscle ache, and I was told that it would linger for a few days.

Dr Chan's assistants started massaging the treated part to "pop" the fat cells before they are passed out from the body naturally.

The same was repeated with my right inner thigh.

The numbness and soreness lingered for a few days, but did not affect my daily routine.

A week later, I went to Cambridge Therapeutics, this time for my Vanquish Me treatment.

With a large panel positioned over the problem area, Vanquish Me targets the fat layer (without skin contact) and heats it up to 45 deg C to kill the fat cells.

I slept like a baby for the whole 45-minute treatment, thanks to the comforting warmth the panel emitted. The best part? No downtime at all.

It's been close to a month since the two treatments. My thighs saw a 0.25-inch reduction, while my waist stayed at 24 inches.

To be fair, it typically takes a few sessions to see noticeable results.