This is how long you must walk to burn off CNY goodies
Chinese New Year is a time of feasting, but with great feasting comes great calorie intake. No time to hit the gym? Walk off the calories. Here is how:
Pineapple tart (93kcal a piece)
What is Chinese New Year without some buttery pineapple tarts? Savour every bite though, because just four pieces contain more calories than a bowl of rice.
Walking time: 28 minutes
Bak kwa (370kcal a slice)
Barbecued pork jerky is one of the biggest calorie bombs. Two slices pack more calories than a plate of chicken rice or bowl of laksa.
Walking time: 1 hour 53 minutes
Kueh lapis (237kcal a slice)
This tasty layered cake is made with copious amounts of butter and sugar.
Walking time: 1 hour 13 minutes
Kueh buloh (34kcal a piece)
These fluffy mini sponge cakes are a lower-calorie alternative if you want to nibble.
Walking time: 10 minutes
Spicy dried shrimp roll (23kcal a piece)
These tiny rolls are addictive. The bad news? The pieces are deep-fried and high in saturated fat - a bummer for your waistline and heart.
Walking time: 7 minutes
Kueh bangkit (15kcal a piece)
These coconut-flavoured cookies are so easy to eat because they simply melt in your mouth. Make sure you watch how many you have though.
Walking time: 41/2 minutes
Yusheng (561kcal a serving)
The combination of preserved vegetables, sesame seeds, fish and crackers is uniquely tasty, but the dish is often drizzled in oil. Check out healthy alternatives to lo hei with less guilt.
Walking time: 2 hours 52 minutes
Prawn crackers (15kcal a piece)
This savoury snack may feel light but it is actually full of fat and cholesterol.
Walking time: 41/2 minutes
Love letter (56kcal a piece)
These crispy, crumbly goodies are made with flour, eggs, coconut milk and sugar, so do not go overboard.
Walking time: 17 minutes
Cashew cookie (62kcal a piece)
This butter cookie is identified by the cashew stuck on its top. But each piece of cookie packs lots of fat and cholesterol.
Walking time: 19 minutes
Mandarin orange (39kcal an orange)
This is still the healthiest snack you can eat this Chinese New Year. Mandarin oranges are high in vitamins and fibre.
Walking time: 12 minutes
Calorie calculations are based on a 55kg woman walking at a moderate pace. Nutritional information is taken from Health Promotion Board and MyFitnessPal.
