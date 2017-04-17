Inactivity tied to loss of independence
Being physically inactive raises the risk of losing the ability to perform activities of daily living - both before and after a stroke - according to results from a long-term US study.
Over 12 years of follow-up, the amount of physical activity people did was not associated with the risk of stroke, but it was associated with the likelihood of being independent three years after a stroke.
Those who were physically inactive at baseline were significantly less likely to be independent at that point.
"Physical activity reduced the risk of dependence in both basic activities of daily living - for example, dressing and getting across a room - as well as instrumental activities of daily living - for example, managing money or grocery shopping - which are considered to be more cognitively demanding," said lead author Pamela M. Rist. - REUTERS