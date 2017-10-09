Intense workouts with B-Fit Gym pay off for Miss Universe Singapore finalists

Rudihra Ramathas says her muscles are more defined and her stomach is flatter now.

The contestants have been going to B-Fit Gym in East Coast Road for the past two months.

B-Fit Gym, a familiar place for this year's 20 Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) finalists, is empowering the women one workout session at a time.

For the past two months, they have been going to the gym in East Coast Road for intensive training sessions to look their best for the finale on Wednesday.

B-Fit Gym is an official sponsor of the prestigious beauty pageant.

Rudihra Ramathas, 26, made tremendous improvements after heading to B-Fit at least twice a week, on top of her personal exercise regimen.

The pricing analyst told The New Paper: "I feel much healthier now, as my stamina has improved and my muscles don't ache as much after exercising.

"Because of the high intensity training, my muscles are also more defined.

"I have toned arms and my stomach is flatter than it used to be."

A typical session starts off with 15 minutes of cardio, followed by either strength training, core and toning exercises or circuit training, before ending with another 15 minutes of cardio.

Eating plans were tailored for each finalist based on their body types and fitness goals.

The B-Fit trainers recommended Rudihra a diet high in protein and low on carbohydrates to achieve her goal of losing body fat.

She had to ditch some of her favourite food in the process, such as rice and pasta, and replace them with healthier options such as sweet potatoes and pumpkin.

Rudihra said: "I am more than satisfied with my journey at B-Fit, (the trainers) Ben and Kai are extremely good as they are informative.

At the beginning, it was defnitely a shock to my system as my body wasn’t used to working out so vigorously. Manuela Bruntraeger

"For every workout, they told us which muscles we were working, where we should feel the pain and why we were doing what we were doing."

Manuela Bruntraeger is also stretching her limits. She started going to the gym because of MUS.

The 24-year-old artist said: "At the beginning, it was definitely a shock to my system as my body wasn't used to working out so vigorously.

"But it pushed my limits and got progressively easier no matter how heavy the weights were, how far I had to run or how gruelling the circuits were."

Manuela even did a chin-up for the first time.

As someone who has never lifted weights and initially struggled with an 8kg weight, after almost two months, she is now able to pick up a 50kg weight.

ACCOMPLISHMENT

Added Manuela: "It was a great accomplishment. And now, going to B-Fit never feels like a chore, as I feel like I am hanging out with friends who challenge one another to be better individuals.

"It has become a part of my lifestyle, and I will carry on for as long as I can even after the competition ends."

The B-Fit experience also ended up benefiting regular gym-goer Suffianah Baharin.

The 26-year-old talent acquisition manager said: "I have always had a weaker lower back, and I found it extremely painful to do leg lifts. But now, I am stronger and can do planks for up to two minutes instead of the initial 40 seconds."

Suffianah also had to cut down on carbs and sugar. She has not consumed ice cream and chocolate for three months and has ditched pasta for two months.

Said Suffianah: "Whatever we put on our plate contributes to how we get our energy, maintain our health and even the condition of our skin.

"I am happier with how I look - I am more toned, and I have lost fat while retaining muscle mass."

Mr Kai Tan, personal coach and rehab trainer at B-Fit, said: "(The finalists) have put in a lot of effort into their workouts and improved a lot. Their abs are now visible, their shoulders are broader and they have better postures."

Mr Benedict Chia, strength and conditioning coach at B-Fit, added: "Our trainers work together with physiotherapists and osteopaths on hand to provide a holistic approach to exercise.

"With our experience and expertise, we are confident we are able to help the contestants reach their physical and mental health goals in preparation for the big day."