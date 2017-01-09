Keep fit, keep your resolution

CrossFit, a high-intensity functional workout involving both muscle building and cardio endurance, is another appealing routine.

Barre workouts, which combine dance, yoga and pilates, look set to gain more popularity this year.

If keeping fit is one of your new year resolutions, you will be glad to know that there is no lack of options here.

Fitness experts The New Paper spoke to believe that workouts that combine more than one form of exercise will continue to gain traction this year.

For instance, barre workouts - a mixture of dance, yoga and pilates - which grew popular last year, said Mr Rhyce Lein, general manager of fitness start-up GuavaPass Singapore.

The reason?

Barre workouts not only offer "a complete workout experience" but are also fun.

Similarly, CrossFit, a buzz word among fitness enthusiasts last year, will continue to be a hit.

Mr Lein, 25, said: "CrossFit really gives a total body workout; there is the muscle-building portion, and there is the cardio aspect as well. People find that really appealing.

"There is a sense of community among CrossFit practitioners, too."

Other forms of group exercises, such as zumba, Bodypump and Bodycombat, have also been rising in popularity, said a spokesman for True Fitness Gym.

Though intense, such classes are motivating because of the varied exercises. In the case of zumba, the dance steps keep the workouts exciting.

The spokesman added: "We also observed a rise in functional fitness training that involves strength training to help one stay pain free and better perform daily activities, such as squatting to pick up something from the floor, reaching overhead to turn off a ceiling lamp and keeping one's balance while standing on the bus."

Mr Lein thinks that high intensity interval training, which can be completed in a short period of time, will have more followers this year.

He said: "People usually find it difficult to work out because of hectic schedules, so they prefer workouts which are short and intense."

If you are tired of your exercises, you might want to try this new routine called the Pound workout, where participants work up a sweat while holding drumsticks.

Said Mr Lein: "It is a high-intensity cardio workout, and it is unique as well, hence people will surely be attracted to it."

Ultimately, which workout you should pick will depend on what you want to achieve for your fitness goal, he added.