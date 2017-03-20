Landscape architect turned professional model

Despite her parents' unhappiness and disapproval, Miss Kim Jiyeon quit her job as a landscape architect in 2011 after three months, when she decided to pursue her dream of being a model instead.

Six years later, her parents finally accepted it after seeing her achievements in the industry.

But Miss Kim, a World Beauty Fitness and Fashion (WBFF) Asia ambassador who also models for Samsung, used to lead an unhealthy lifestyle by skipping her meals and going on a liquid diet for about five years.

The 24-year-old Korean told TNP: "I thought that skipping meals was a convenient way of keeping myself in shape so I used to eat just one meal a day."

Now 1.74m tall and weighing 57kg,her big break as a fitness model came during her competitive debut at WBFF Asia 2016 Korea, where she won the Diva Bikini Model category.

She rates her fitness level five out of 10 even though she does weight and cardio training five days a week and yoga twice a week.