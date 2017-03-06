Lose more fat with cardio

Cardio is still the way to go if you want to lose weight, a study has found.

Duke University researchers tracked 119 overweight and previously sedentary volunteers for eight months while they did resistance training, aerobic exercise or a bit of both.

Those who did aerobic exercise lost the most weight - about 1.8kg - while the resistance training group gained 0.9kg.

While the weight gain was attributed to added lean mass, it did not lead to any meaningful fat loss over the course of the study.

The aerobics-only group dropped more than 1.6kg of fat while the weights group lost not a single kilogram despite working out 47 more minutes each week than the cardio group.