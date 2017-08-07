Making miso worth its salt

Miso has a bad reputation because of its high sodium content of about 630mg a tablespoon - around a third of our recommended daily limit.

But it is not all bad news.

The nutrients in this fermented soya paste actually slows down the absorption of sodium in the gastrointestinal tract. It also has anti-cancer, anti-ageing and digestion-improving benefits.

Here are ways to use miso:

WHIP UP NEW SAUCES

Punch up a pesto or tomato sauce with a teaspoon of light to medium miso. You can add miso to salad dressings too.

Try a healthier spin on the classic cream sauce. Swop cream for milk and stir in a tablespoonful of miso when the milk starts to simmer.

CREATE DELICIOUS MARINADES

Loosen up some miso with a touch of water to marinade meats, seafood and veggies.

To preserve more of miso's health benefits, mix it up with a bit of water and honey and brush it onto your food after grilling.

ENRICH YOUR STOCK

A tiny spoonful of miso will boost any veggie, fish or meat stock. Darker-hued miso pastes are good in stews too.

SWOP WITH SEA SALT

A pinch of coarse sea salt has 500mg to 600mg of sodium, so try substituting it with one to two teaspoons of mild white miso for an unusual yet subdued twist.

This article first appeared in Shape magazine, the only women's health and fitness magazine in Singapore.