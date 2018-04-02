Manhunt Singapore 2018 finalist went from fat to fit

In his 20s, Mr Bernard Chiew embarked on dangerous missions in Iraq and Somalia as a Military Expert (ME) 2 weapon specialist.

But after he left the Singapore Armed Forces in 2012, his health took a turn for the worse.

He began indulging in steamboat and alcohol almost three times a week and by 2016, he was overweight at 92kg, for his height of 1.79m.

It was the sudden realisation that his unhealthy lifestyle could potentially lead to severe health problems that spurred him to turn things around.

Mr Chiew, now 31 and a Manhunt Singapore 2018 finalist, told The New Paper: "I wanted to change for the better and challenge myself to see how fit I could become.

"I also wanted to be a role model for my three-year-old son and show him that if you do your best and persevere, you can achieve your goals."

GETTING IN SHAPE

Over two years, the parallel importer's weight dropped to 76kg. His secret to getting in shape?

Having the discipline to maintain a strict diet and exercise regimen.

Although it was initially a struggle, his first step was to cut down on fried and oily food, as well as soft drinks.

Next, he started on a clean diet, which involved eating food high in protein and fibre that helped repair and build muscle tissues. His usual meal included chicken breast, broccoli, salmon and sweet potato.

He also hit the gym four to five times a week, where he would train different parts of his body each day.

Aside from the visible improvements, Mr Chiew said his weight loss also helped reduce the severity of his sleep apnea, a sleep disorder where the muscles in the back of the throat fail to keep the airway open, obstructing breathing.

When he was overweight, he often felt tired in the day as he could not sleep well.

His tonsils were much larger and blocked his airway.

As a Manhunt Singapore 2018 finalist, Mr Chiew hopes to inspire other fathers who want to lead a healthier lifestyle.

He said: "Self-discipline is crucial. If you feel like giving up, remind yourself why you wanted to start in the first place." - SHERLYN SIM