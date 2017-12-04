Health

Marriage could help reduce dementia risk

Men at higher risk of dying of AIDS than women: UNAIDS
Brides- and grooms-to-be competing in the Running Of The Brides event in Bangkok yesterday. Researchers found that people who never married were 42 per cent more likely than those who were married at midlife to have dementia.PHOTO: EPA
Dec 04, 2017 06:00 am

Being married, or having been married, comes with a much lower risk of developing dementia compared to being a lifelong bachelor or bachelorette, a new analysis of previous studies suggests.

Researchers found that people who never married were 42 per cent more likely than those who were married at midlife to be diagnosed with dementia.

The widowed have a 20 per cent increased risk of developing dementia compared with married individuals.

Being divorced, though, was not tied to higher dementia risk compared with the folks who stayed married.

As for the lack of difference between married people and those who are divorced, lead author Andrew Sommerlad of University College London attributes it to the possibility that many divorced people continue to keep in contact with each other, especially if they have children together.- REUTERS

Infertility an issue for both sexes
Singapore

Infertility an issue for both sexes

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MEDICAL & HEALTH