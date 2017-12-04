Men at higher risk of dying from Aids

Men are less likely to test for HIV or access antiretroviral therapy and therefore are more likely to die of Aids-related illnesses than women, UNAids said on Friday.

Around the world, fewer than half of HIV-positive men are getting treatment, compared to 60 per cent of women, according to a UNAids report released on World Aids Day.

Men are also more likely than women to start treatment late, interrupt it and not follow up after treatment.

About 36.7 million people were living with HIV last year, but fewer than 21 million people had access to antiretrovirals.

Aids or related diseases killed one million people worldwide last year, and an estimated 1.8 million new infections were reported.

In sub-Saharan Africa, men living with HIV are 20 per cent less likely to know their HIV status than women.