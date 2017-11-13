Natural remedies to get good sleep

Sleep is crucial for our bodies to function at its best. But it's tough if you can't fall asleep. Try these to hit the sack.

HAVE A REGULAR BEDTIME

Try going to bed at a regular time. This way, your body will start getting accustomed to sleeping at that time.

READ A BOOK

Instead of scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram news feed, try reading a book. Reading helps the body relax and serves as a cue for your mind that it is time for bed.

SWITCH OFF THE LIGHTS

Close the curtains and ensure there are no traces of light before snoozing. Sleeping with lights can affect your body's generation of melatonin, a hormone that controls your sleep cycle.

USE AROMATHERAPY

Scents such as lavender or peppermint can help to calm your nerves and relax your body so you will be able to fall asleep. Try using an essential oil diffuser, scented candles or a pillow spray.

DRINK MILK, TEA WITH NO CAFFEINE

Sip on a cup of warm milk or herbal tea that does not have caffeine. They act as a relaxant that helps to calm the nerves.

This first appeared on www.shape.com.sg.