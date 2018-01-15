New form vitamin B3 improves metabolism and digestion

Boosted by Niagen, the most recently discovered form of Vitamin B3, dietary supplement TRU NIAGEN improves sleep, metabolism and digestion.

Dr Charles Brenner, whose research led to significant discoveries about Niagen, also known as nicotinamide riboside (NR), is the chief scientific advisor of ChromaDex, an American integrated global nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age.

By boosting NR, which is also found in milk, he learnt that people could increase their nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) levels, which decline with age alongside levels of metabolism and resiliency.

In a human clinical trial, it was demonstrated that single 100mg, 300mg or 1,000mg doses of NR safely produced dose-dependent increases in NAD levels in healthy adults.

Dr Brenner, 56, told The New Paper: "Singaporeans are constantly under stress, with busy lifestyles, with the potential for irregular sleep and exposure to toxins, which may cause cells to become malignant and form diseased tissue."

He was in town last week to launch TRU NIAGEN, a science-based metabolic booster which provides nutritional support for muscle, liver, nerve and cognitive functions.

It costs $69.90 for a bottle and $178.25 for a box of three bottles.

TRU NIAGEN is exclusively stocked at Watsons stores islandwide and online at www.watsons.com.sg.

Dr Brenner, who is the Roy J. Carver Chair and Head of Biochemistry at the University of Iowa as well as a founding co-director of the University of Iowa Obesity Initiative, said: "Some of the other forms of vitamin B3 are limited in their ability to replenish NAD. They don't work in every tissue or they have some side effects that we don't see in NR."

He added that those who take the pills often report that their fingernails and hair grow much faster than usual.

Each capsule contains microcrystalline cellulose, Niagen and cellulose.

The product is vegetarian and can be taken alongside other medication and supplements. Dr Brenner said: "We think this is a more premium and active form of the vitamin."