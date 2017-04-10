New platform connects tourists with local fitness clubs

Working out on holiday may have become easier for tourists visiting Singapore with the launch of online fitness platform ARFIT Club on Saturday.

It connects local fitness businesses with travellers looking for affordable fitness and wellness clubs near their accommodation (which do not have such facilities) by providing them with access to short-term membership passes.

Founded by local entrepreneur Angelina Francesca Cheang, 32, ARFIT Club aims to provide this local experience to foreign travellers and bring people together.

While focused on fitness clubs, ARFIT Club hopes to expand its services to accommodation and food. It aims to eventually achieve its goal of being a one-stop platform in line with the theme of "Fit. Stay. Eat".

On why she created such a platform, Miss Cheang told The New Paper: "After hearing about the challenges of local fitness businesses, I wanted to help them thrive and to encourage younger entrepreneurs. I want to empower local businesses."The ARFIT Club platform is active here and in Hong Kong, and Miss Cheang plans to expand it to Thailand, London and New York. It currently has almost 3,000 subscribers and 14 partners worldwide, and there are discussions in the pipeline to double the number of partners.

Its local partners include SuperFit and E's Fitness.

ARFIT Club will slowly be redirected into a peer-to-peer platform, connecting local businesses directly with the travellers, when users become more familiar with it.