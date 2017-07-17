New way to detect artery damage

Researchers have developed a new way to non-invasively peer into a person's arteries, detect inflammation and possibly ward off heart disease before it becomes too severe to treat, a study found.

For decades, doctors have relied on CT scans and angiograms to detect coronary artery disease, a leading cause of heart attack.

Often, patients with narrowed coronary arteries find out only when their condition is severe. Plus, the narrowing of the arteries is not always a signal of an approaching heart attack.

Instead, inflammation is the real culprit when it comes to triggering a blockage in an artery that leads to heart attack, said researcher Keith Channon, professor of cardiovascular medicine at Oxford University.