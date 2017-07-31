OCBC Cycle 2017 rolls out exciting lead-up activities

One of OCBC Cycle 2017's lead-up workshops and activities, the Cafe Bike Crawl, will take participants on a 25km route with three eating spots popular among cyclists.

Apart from the thrill of cycling on closed roads and expressways, participants at this year's OCBC Cycle on Nov 18 and 19 also have an exciting line-up of workshops and activities to look forward to in the lead-up to the event.

OCBC, the sponsor of this cycling fiesta since 2009, announced seven different lead-up events, allowing participants to better prepare for their ride and bond over food and fun with others from the local cycling community.

Among the highlights of the lead-up events is the Cycle Cook-Off, which will take place on Oct 7 and 28 from 9am to noon at the Singapore Sports Institute (SSI).

SSI sport dietician Huang Liyan told The New Paper that the focus of this year's Cycle Cook-Off will be on race recovery. Participants will learn to prepare dishes that will aid their recovery process.

"We plan to teach participants how to prepare a one-dish meal and a drink, which will provide them with the right nutrients after the ride," said Ms Huang.

She added that tips, including four essentials for post-race recovery, will be shared.

'GOOD MIX'

"Rehydrate, replenish, repair and restore. This is achieved with consuming a good mix of carbohydrates, fluids, proteins and antioxidants," she said.

Those looking to combine fitness and food may consider signing up for the Cafe Bike Crawl, which is in its third edition this year.

It will have participants visiting three food establishments along a 25km route.

OCBC's vice-president at group corporate communications, Mr Dominic Ying, said: "We took in feedback from past participants and have increased the distance of the Cafe Bike Crawl by more than 30 per cent.

"We identified eating establishments along the route that are cyclist-friendly and selected three that are spread out enough that we will burn some calories riding from eatery to eatery."

Cafes on the route include Jubilee Coffee House & Bar and Coastal Rhythm, which are both under The Lifecycle Concepts.

Its marketing executive, Ms Trisha Lee, said: "Cycling is almost therapeutic, and with good food found or sought along the way, the whole experience is amplified."