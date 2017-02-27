ONE FM DJ Shaun Tupaz hopes to conquer upcoming Urbanathlon

Shaun Tupaz trying out Urbanathlon's obstacle course during the preview.

This year, he aims to be at his fittest yet - and there is no holding him back.

ONE FM radio producer-presenter Shaun Tupaz started to take fitness seriously after his mother called him fat a year ago.

The 30-year-old, who is part of ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show crew, weighed 91kg then.

He started by running five times a week and also prepared for Cleo magazine's Most Eligible Bachelors contest in March last year.

"I was still the fattest contestant there," said Tupaz, who trimmed down to 74kg before the competition and eventually won the Hottest Life of the Party subsidiary award.

This spurred him to work even harder and try regimens from Men's Health magazine.

Tupaz told The New Paper: "I don't like to keep to the same routine all the time, so I try to look out for interesting fitness workouts or activities..."

Last November, he decided to join a gym, and was introduced to weight-lifting, which packed on some muscles.

He is now focused on preparing for the Men's Health Urbanathlon on Saturday and his cover photo shoot for the May issue of Men's Health magazine.

Now into its eighth year, the Urbanathlon features an entirely revamped race format along a 12km course, including free-form running in the heart of Orchard Road and four new gruelling obstacle zones, with a final Urban Warrior course at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza.

"I have been watching a lot of fitness videos on YouTube and building my general strength and endurance to be mentally prepared," said Tupaz, who took on a trial preview of Zone Three's obstacle course consisting of Monkey Bar, Tyre Swing and Pole Traverse last Monday.

It is his second time taking part in the Urbanathlon.

"It was an extremely fun time with the people I joined with... But having been through commando training (in the army), getting through obstacles is second nature to me. It's a breeze," said Tupaz.

He has also been training in wrestling, grappling, explosive power and boxing.

"I work out twice a day, daily. Once after I finish the Breakfast Show and once in the late afternoon.

"I split my workouts into two parts, one hour each, lifting at the gym in the morning and cardio such as running up and down the stairs in the afternoon," he said.

Now weighing 80kg, Tupaz hopes to create a body that inspires others.

He said: "I hope to show people that I have a good but still realistic body that normal people can attain.

SUPPORT

"My ONE FM Breakfast Show team (Glenn Ong, the Flying Dutchman, Andre Hoeden and Elliott Danker) also motivated me to chase my fitness goals and gave me the support to be confident."

Tupaz, who will be participating in his first triathlon in April, has cut down on carbohydrates and doubled his protein intake.

He also started making breakfast this month, usually chicken breast and sweet potatoes.

He even prepares it for his colleagues to motivate them to stay healthy together.

Tupaz's personal motto?

"To look good, feel good and invest in good sportswear," he said.