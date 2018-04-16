ONE FM DJs Flying Dutchman, Andre Hoeden run for a cause

Consistency is key when it comes to staying fit and healthy, and ONE FM 91.3 radio DJs Flying Dutchman (FD) and Andre Hoeden can attest to that.

Their heart problems, which FD grappled with six years ago and Hoeden 11 years ago, inspired them to turn their lives around - for a while.

The pair stayed away from fried food and were slimmer and fitter.

Today, both have admitted to backsliding, particularly FD, whose real name is Mark van Cuylenburg.

But the radio personalities hope that by participating in this year's Income Eco Run's 5km non-competitive race on April 29 at the F1 Pit Building will help them get back into the groove.

Formerly known as the NTUC Income Run 350, the event is an eco-friendly run that aims to raise awareness about environmental conservation and a zero waste lifestyle.

FD, who shed around 7kg after his heart attack in 2012, told The New Paper: "I felt great when I lost all that weight."

The 62-year-old attended a local weight-management programme to reduce body fat and increase muscle density, which helped him drop to 77kg.

Since he stopped the programme in 2015, his weight has steadily increased. He is now 87kg, even reaching his heaviest a few months ago at 89kg.

"I blame the canteen at my office. It is irresistible," he joked.

FD added: "Being fit is a lifestyle, not a one-time thing. Once you stop attending these programmes, you forget. You stop following their instructions.

"I hope the run kick-starts my motivation to have a healthy lifestyle again."

Hoeden, 43, had a stent inserted into his left artery because it was 95 per cent clogged in 2007.

For the first few years after that episode, he kept a strict diet with no fried food and exercised four times a week. His weight quickly dropped from 96kg to 75kg.

But things changed when he became a father of three children, aged nine, six and three.

He would, for example, eat his children's leftovers - from sweet drinks to junk food - even when it was unnecessary.

With his day job, his real estate business and parenthood, he also did not have time to keep up with his workout schedule, and he eventually hit 86kg.

"On a good day, I get about four hours of sleep. I can't even remember the last time I had a full eight hours of sleep. By the time I am home, I am mentally drained and exhausted. Exercising is the last thing on my mind," he said.

"And when you become a parent, it is not about you any more. Even your health becomes secondary to your children."

Since Hoeden signed up for the Income Eco Run, he has returned to the gym for strength and endurance training. He goes around four times a week, lifting weights and running on the treadmill.

He said: "I am running not for a medal or a great timing, but for a meaningful cause. I want to see a better future for the next generation and for my children."

His other goal is to become consistent with exercise, as "it shouldn't be a three-month stint".

"Keeping fit is about changing your lifestyle and it involves commitment," he said.

"We are never too young to be in danger of health conditions."

For FD, running 5km will not be easy.

"But if I can complete it with heart issues and a weak back, even if I have to jog and walk the whole way, anyone can do it," he said.

"I want to show people that anything is possible as long as you put your mind to it, be it conserving the environment or being healthy."