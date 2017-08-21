Parabens linked to male infertility

Men who have been exposed to common chemicals known as parabens have lower testosterone levels and poor semen quality, a study has shown.

Parabens are widely used preservatives in cosmetic products such as soaps, creams and make-up.

Researchers examined lab tests done on 315 male patients of a fertility clinic in Poland to pinpoint issues they were having with reproduction. All patients provided samples of urine, saliva, blood and semen for analysis.

Compared with men who had low concentrations of parabens in their urine, men with high concentrations had a larger proportion of sperm with an unusual size or shape, which is linked to infertility, the study found.