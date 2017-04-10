Parental smoking linked to children's cancer
Parents who smoke may contribute to genetic changes in their kids that are associated with the most common type of childhood cancer, a recent study suggests.
The study is the first to link smoking by both parents to specific genetic changes in tumour cells of children with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, said lead study author Adam de Smith, a researcher at the University of California San Francisco.
"We think the more important windows of tobacco exposure are during pregnancy and after birth," he said. - REUTERS