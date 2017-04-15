Passionate runner makes it a family affair

Thirty five runs a year, or about three runs per month.

That's how much Star Wars fan Kenny Mok, 50, enjoys running events.

Mr Mok, who works in the mining and resource industry as a head of operations in compliance, started running in mid-2013 as he wanted out of his sedentary lifestyle.

It soon turned into a passion - so much so that he runs two to three times a week, completing at least 10km in about an hour.

Mr Mok is so keen on the upcoming Star Wars Run that he signed up for back-to-back runs for the light side - the 10km competitive segmentfollowed by the 4.5km, which starts an hour later.

And he won't be doing it alone. Mr Mok is running the 4.5km with his 17-year-old daughter, Stephanie. His 14-year-old son Timothy will be running the 4.5km dark side route by himself.

Having been a Star Wars fan since he watched the first movie in 1977, Mr Mok is looking forward to picking up the "cool and unique" light side medals - Millennium Falcon for the 10km and BB-8 for the 4.5km - given out for each run.

He told TNP: "Such medals are earned and not sold in stores. And the designs look great. I've always loved the look and sound of the Millennium Falcon since I was a kid."Mr Mok has joined other themed runs before, like the Justice League, Snoopy and My Little Pony, but the Star Wars Run promises more with its unique atmosphere and various activities and photo-taking opportunities.

He said: "My family is not into running but will participate when there is something that piques their interest, like themed runs or charities.

"And there is nothing more exciting than Star Wars, especially on its 40th anniversary."

He added: "I'm happy to be engaged in an activity I love with them." - CHARMAINE SOH