Picking the perfect mattress

Mr Goh Tjoei Kok (in white) advising customers at the Robinsons Bedshop in The Heeren.

You won't be losing sleep over finding the perfect mattress, now that more options are available in the bed retail industry.

For instance, Robinsons Bedshop - which boasts more than six reputable brands of mattresses, including Sealy, King Koil, Simmons and Serta, and a variety of pillows and bed accessories - has a one-stop customised service for shoppers.

Located at The Heeren flagship store and run by a team of 20 experts, the premier bedding department has sold over 100,000 mattresses.

From now until Aug 20, it is celebrating its 12th anniversary with a slew of special offers, such as discounts of up to $1,200 and GST absorption.

Buying a mattress to fit one's body has caused consumers' needs to evolve over the years.

Mr Goh Tjoei Kok, a buyer for Robinsons Singapore, told The New Paper: "Consumers are getting more educated and discerning in their health and lifestyle choices.

"With their hectic, time-strapped lifestyle, they are paying more emphasis on the quality instead of quantity of sleep. They understand that if they do not invest in a proper mattress, it could run the risk of causing them back pain in the long run.

"With a third of our lives spent sleeping, what we sleep on has a profound impact on our waking hours."

Mattresses are generally categorised into three kinds - spring, non-spring (memory foam, latex or foam) and hybrid.

The most common and popular type remains the spring mattress, which is designed to minimise motion and reduce partner disturbance.

Mr Goh said: "Most in the market provide excellent support and are extremely durable."

There is a misconception that sleeping on a firmer mattress is better for one's back, which is not necessarily true.

"The firmness of your mattress is dependent on your sleeping style, body type and weight," Mr Goh said.

"If there are gaps between your body and the mattress when you lie down, that means you are not getting the full support, which will eventually lead to back and/or joint pains when you wake up the next morning."

Here are Mr Goh's top five tips on finding the perfect mattress:

CHOOSE A STORE AND BRAND YOU TRUST

Look for a retailer that is able to provide you with the right information and attention and a good range of mattress selection.

You will usually feel more confident and assured with a brand you can trust, typically those with an established reputation among customers. Getting feedback from your friends and family can also help.

DETERMINE YOUR BUDGET

Shortlist brands and the ranges that are within your budget. It will help you focus on your purchase and avoid regrets.

DETERMINE THE SIZE AND HEIGHT OF YOUR BED

Determine the space in your bedroom you can allocate for the bed frame and mattress by considering factors such as walking space and furniture. Ensure that you can climb on and off the bed with ease.

SLEEPING ALONE VERSUS SLEEPING WITH A PARTNER

If you share a bed with someone who tosses and turns, a larger mattress may be a suitable option as it will has more space to minimise disturbances.

'TEST DRIVE' THE MATTRESSES

To find out how your body responds to a mattress, lie down on it for at least 10 to 15 minutes in your normal sleeping position. This is a common practice, and all mattress stores should allow you to perform this test.

The more you can replicate the way you usually sleep, the better your chances are at picking the right mattress.