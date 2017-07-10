Poor sleep may increase Alzheimer’s risk

Quality sleep may help protect your brain against dementia, a recent study suggests.

Scientists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison looked at the spinal fluid of 101 people with an average age of 63, and found that those who reported poor sleep quality had, on average, more markers of Alzheimer's disease - including amyloid and tau build-ups, brain-cell damage and inflammation.

The correlation remained even after the findings were adjusted for use of sleep medication, amount of education, depression symptoms and body mass index.

Those with obstructive sleep apnea, however, did not show increased levels of Alzheimer's markers in their spinal fluid.