Prolonged phone use linked to spine issues

Spine surgeons are noticing an increase in patients with neck and upper back pain - likely related to poor posture during prolonged smartphone use - according to a recent report.

Some, particularly young patients who should not yet have such issues, are reporting disk hernias and alignment problems, the study authors wrote in The Spine Journal.

Study co-author Todd Lanman said: "The real concern is that we do not know what this means down the road for kids today who use phones all day."

Previous studies found that people hold their necks at around 45 degrees. It becomes worse when they sit compared to when they stand.

The authors suggested lifestyle changes to relieve the stress from the "text neck" posture, including holding phones in front of the face, or near eye level, while texting. - REUTERS

Inactivity tied to loss of independence

Being physically inactive raises the risk of losing the ability to perform activities of daily living - both before and after a stroke - according to results from a long-term US study.

Over 12 years of follow-up, the amount of physical activity people did was not associated with the risk of stroke, but it was associated with the likelihood of being independent three years after a stroke.

Those who were physically inactive at baseline were significantly less likely to be independent at that point.