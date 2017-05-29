Reaching new heights through fitness

Miss Chen Simin (with arms aloft) has been active in cheerleading since 2008.

Even though she holds a full-time job as a web designer, Miss Chen Simin still enjoys competitive cheerleading on the side, having been active in the sport since 2008.

At 1.5m, she is the shortest contestant competing in DreamGirl Singapore 2017.

However, she has never been insecure about her height - she embraces it.

Miss Chen, 27, told The New Paper at the media launch last Saturday: "I love my height. It is actually my confidence booster because short people like myself get to do many more things in cheerleading.

"It is easier for the base (people who stand on the ground to lift other members off the ground) to carry me and toss me into the air before catching me."

Now in its third year, DreamGirl Singapore is the first local pageant for petite women below 1.65m, with an emphasis on empowering women through fitness.

Instead of being assessed by typical beauty standards, some of the physical activities contestants have to ace - related to this year's theme of Protect & Empower - include Brazilian jiu-jitsu, catch-wrestling, kickboxing, pilates and even burlesque dancing.

SPARRING CONTEST

The finals will be held on Aug 26, where the top 10 finalists face off in a sparring contest and execute a fight-choreographed dance segment conceptualised by former local actor Vincent Ng's martial arts school.

Challenging personal limits is not a problem for Miss Chen.

She is so serious about enhancing her body that she wakes up at 5am daily to work out at the gym before heading to work, and she has customised meals planned every night by her personal trainer.

She said: "When I first started cheerleading, I was around 46kg.

"It is considered heavy because others will not want to toss you as it is difficult.

"At that point in time, I was so stressed (because) I wanted to lose weight to meet the target weight (of below 45kg)."

In 2015, she hit 49kg, which made it harder for her to engage in cheerleading stunts.

Since then, she has abstained from fast food and also taken an interest in bodybuilding.

At the National Amateur Body-Builders' Association World Fitness Federation bodybuilding competition, Miss Chen was crowned champion in the Ms Bikini Model <163cm local category.

Last year, her cheerleading team - from Potong Pasir Community Club's Youth Executive Committee - took part in the Asia Cheerleading Invitational Championships and finished as champions in both the Asia and local categories.

She has also performed at the Asean Para Games and the Standard Chartered Marathon.

Miss Chen, who now weighs 44kg, said: "Through DreamGirl Singapore, I hope to boost my confidence and learn new things which I usually won't get to do because I have no time.

"I also want to influence others, especially short women, that they can also do lifting."