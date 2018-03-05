Reap the amazing benefits of aloe vera

Aloe vera was hailed as the "plant of immortality" by ancient Egyptians for good reason. It was held in high regard due to its multitude of health benefits and healing properties.

With over 200 active components such as vitamins, minerals and amino acids, aloe vera has become a key ingredient in our cosmetic, pharmaceutical and food industries today.

Here are just some of the benefits of aloe vera that you can reap.

MOISTURISES SKIN

As a natural moisturiser, aloe vera is a common ingredient in many cosmetic and skincare products. It can hydrate and soften your skin without clogging your pores.

You can apply pure aloe vera gel to your skin directly - it may feel slimy initially but do let all the goodness soak in.

REDUCES ACNE, CLEARS BLEMISHES

Instead of picking at your pimples, apply aloe vera instead. With antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, aloe vera can prevent infections that stem from acne.

It also contains substances that trigger the regeneration of new cells, speeding up the healing process to prevent scars.

Studies by the Seoul National University Hospital show that aloe vera gel reduces wrinkles and improves skin elasticity.

PROTECTS HAIR, SCALP

Aloe vera has a pH level in the same range as healthy hair. Applying aloe vera to your hair can form a protective layer against pollutants, allowing your hair and scalp to stay fresh and hydrated.

It will help you to keep dandruff away too.

MAINTAINS ORAL HEALTH

According to a study published in the journal General Dentistry, aloe vera-based tooth gels are just as effective as commercial brands of toothpaste in killing bacteria that cause oral diseases.

IMPROVES DIGESTION

With its anti-inflammatory and laxative components, aloe vera is able to aid digestion.

According to an article in the Indian Journal of Dermatology, enzymes in aloe vera help to break down sugar and fat whereas minerals are essential for the different metabolic pathways to function.

BOOSTS IMMUNE SYSTEM

The myriad minerals and vitamins in aloe vera can help to boost your immunity. Its anti-inflammatory components help stimulate the immune system to kill infections.

You can get a boost to good health by drinking 20ml of aloe vera juice with a glass of water every day before your first meal. However, as the juice acts as a laxative, consult a doctor first.

