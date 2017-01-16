Red meat linked to bowel condition

Men who substitute a serving of red meat (above) with fish or poultry a week stand a lesser chance of developing diverticulitis, according to a study.

Men who regularly eat red meat have a higher risk of developing diverticulitis, a new study has shown.

The inflammatory bowel condition occurs when the wall of one's gut bulges out from its usual position and forms a small sac, and this sac becomes inflamed.

Published in the journal Gut, the 26-year study found that men who ate six or more servings of red meat weekly were 58 per cent more likely to develop diverticulitis than those who ate 1.2 servings on average.

The study also found that substituting a serving of red meat with a serving of fish or poultry was associated with a 20 per cent lower risk of developing the condition.

It is not clear if the results also apply to women.

Microbiome may give cancer alert

The type of microbes in a woman may indicate if she has cancer, a new study suggested.

Researchers at the Mayo Clinic found that women with either endometrial cancer or endometrial hyperplasia (the precursor to endometrial cancer) had significantly higher levels of two types of bacteria in the uterus as compared to women without cancer in the control group.

The association between the microbes in the reproductive tract and uterine cancer was even stronger among women with a high vaginal pH.

If the findings hold up, they may help scientists develop tests using the microbiome to screen women for uterine cancer, the researchers wrote.

Lead study author and Mayo Clinic's assistant professor of surgery Marina Walther-Antonio said the findings could also help researchers develop a way to prevent uterine cancer by modifying the microbes found in the reproductive tract.