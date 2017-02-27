Regain less weight with maintenance programme

After people lose a substantial amount of weight, they tend to regain it at a rate of about 0.9kg to 1.8kg a year.

Scientists found that a maintenance phase is critical to minimise weight regain.

Of 222 people who had such a phase after a 16-week weight loss plan, half kept their weight regain at 0.7kg, revealed a study in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

In this phase, the subjects had advice from experts who taught them how to stick to their diet in social situations. Those who resumed their usual routine after the 16-week weight loss plan regained an average of 2.3kg.

Eat veggies to lower your risk of serious illnesses

A new study suggests that some 7.8 million premature global deaths could be avoided every year if people ate 10 portions of fruits and vegetables, or 800g, daily.

In a report in the International Journal of Epidemiology, Imperial College London researchers found that if people ate up to 10 portions a day, there would be a 24 per cent lower risk of heart disease, 33 per cent lower risk of stroke, 28 per cent lower risk of cardiovascular disease, 13 per cent lower risk of cancer and a 31 per cent lower risk of dying early.

For context, a mediumsize apple is around 180g. Apples, citrus fruits and leafy vegetables like spinach were linked to a lower risk of heart problems.

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli were linked to potentially lower cancer risk.