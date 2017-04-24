Regular exercise helps with odds of surviving heart attack, says study

Just a few hours of moderate exercise a week may not prevent all heart attacks, but they could make the difference in who survives one, Danish researchers said.

Over several decades, their study found that regular moderate exercisers were half as likely to die when they have a heart attack compared with those who were sedentary.

Despite this benefit, exercise did not seem to protect heart attack survivors from experiencing heart failure and dying later on, they wrote in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.

"We already know that exercise protects you from heart attack (and has) a number of other beneficial effects," said Dr Eva Prescott, a senior author.

"The main finding here is that among people who do get a heart attack, the ones who exercise more seem to be more likely to survive a heart attack than people who exercise less," she said.