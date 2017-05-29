She loves risk and adrenaline high of sports

Since she was 10, Miss Melissa Ang has loved sports, from skateboarding to neighbourhood football.

She went on to take up taekwondo as a co-curricular activity in secondary school and Singapore Polytechnic, from which she recently graduated.

Having previously fought in various inter-school competitions, she also won a gold medal in 2013 at the Singapore Youth Olympic Festival and is a national youth taekwondo representative.

BOXING

In addition, the 20-year-old does boxing two to three times a week and runs at least 1km twice a week, on top of rock climbing and kayaking once a month.

Miss Ang, who is 1.64m and weighs 54kg, told TNP: "What sparked my interest in these sports is the element of risk, I really love the adrenaline high and thrill I get from them."

It is her first time joining a pageant and DreamGirl Singapore's theme, Protect & Empower, drew her to it.

She said: "I feel like our current generation value themselves based on other people's judgment, appearance, or likes and followers on social media.

"But DreamGirl takes that away from you as it looks at your determination and abilities which are more admirable traits."

- CHARMAINE SOH