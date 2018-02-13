Signs of ageing skin that make you look older than you actually are

Ageing refers to a process where the skin's regeneration process and collagen production slow down. When it comes to ageing and our complexion, most of us are on the lookout for signs like wrinkles and crow's feet.

However, there are many other lesser-known signs of skin ageing that can come along with a life well-lived that deserve your attention.

BONY AND WRINKLED HANDS

A loss of subcutaneous tissue, bone and muscle can result in bony and wrinkled hands, which can age you.

Fortify your skin with dermal fillers which help to add volume to the hands and reduce the appearance of fine lines.

Apart from fillers, topical lotions and creams packed with skin-regenerating ingredients like glycerine, butter and vitamin E can also help to promote cell growth and enhance the elasticity of the skin.

THINNING LIPS

Like smooth porcelain skin, a plump and full pout is a universal sign of youth.

Unfortunately, as you age, your body produces less collagen, a protein that supports the soft tissues and creates the base for hyaluronic acid which contributes to the plumpness and suppleness of your lips.

On a daily basis, make sure you are getting enough water, protein and vitamin C, all of which are crucial for the production of collagen.

You can also use lip oils and balms infused with SPF, vitamin E and shea butter to protect your puckers against moisture loss and sun damage, which in turn breaks down collagen.

SUN SPOTS

A lack of sun protection, coupled with constant exposure to the sun's harmful UV rays (photo-exposure), can result in an overproduction of melanin deep inside the skin which manifests first as a tan.

With time, dark spots might start to appear on the surface of the skin. While you can't reverse the sun damage, you can stimulate the skin's collagen production and speed up cell turnover by applying a product with retinol. Slap on a broad spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher to prevent further sun damage.

DRY AND FLAKY SKIN

Along with ageing comes a loss of moisture which contributes to dryness. This dryness in turn exacerbates and accentuates other signs of ageing like fine lines and wrinkles.

In addition to using a moisturiser, apply a hydrating mask with moisturising hyaluronic acid to deliver a surge of extra moisture into your skin.

SMALLER EYES

The first signs of ageing typically appear around the eyes because the skin around your peepers is 10 times thinner than the other parts of your face.

Over time, you might notice the formation of crow's feet and droopy eyelids which causes the eyes to appear smaller.

The best thing to do is to maintain the texture of the skin around the eye area with creams and serums that contain antioxidants like niacinamide and peptides that will stimulate the production of collagen and strengthen the skin.

This article first appeared on Her World Online (www.HerWorld.com)