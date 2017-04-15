Singapore's first Star Wars Run hooks in fans

The Force was with Mr Adrian Lin and Madam Wong Siew Kiansix years ago at their Star Wars-themed wedding at Capella Singapore in Sentosa.

The couple - who dressed as lovers Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala - walked down the aisle with an honour guard sporting lightsabers.

On May 6, the Star Wars fans will let their feet do the talking again - when they participate in the Star Wars Run.

Held in Singapore for the first time, the night race will take participants through the scenic Marina Bay waterfront.

Runners can choose either the light or dark side, and distances of 4.5km or 10km. Registration closes on Monday.

Husband and wife will be running in the 4.5km category with Mr Lin choosing the dark side (depicted as evil in the movies) while Madam Wong will be in the light side (force of good).

Mr Lin admitted he was drawn to the dark side because of the Stormtrooper limited edition commemorative medal.

But there's another reason: the 35-year-old data analytics manager told The New Paper: "(My wife) is taking this run seriously while I've barely got the stamina. If we run two separate routes, I won't feel like I'm holding her back."

YODA

Madam Wong, a 40-year-old senior manager, chose the light side for its goodie bag, which includes a Yoda plush toy and a BB-8 medal.

She said: "The medals do look cool... We just plan on completing the run. We're not competitive-level sporty types."

The couple are also excited about the slew of Star Wars activities leading up to Star Wars Day on May 4, and to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. (See report below.)

Mr Lin said: "We have been meaning to expose our five-year-old daughter Arielle to the Star Wars universe so we are really looking forward to the festivities."