Six diet tips to stop feeling bloated

Eating warm food and eating in moderation can help with bloating.

We are what we eat, so in order to have good digestive health, good dietary choices are necessary. Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) chain Eu Yan Sang shares a few tips.

EAT WARM FOOD

There is an optimum temperature for our digestive system to digest and metabolise foods well. Too much raw and cold food, or cold drinks consumed during mealtime will upset the temperature balance and slow down the digestive process.

EAT IN MODERATION

Moderation can sometimes be forgotten. Overeating will lead to food stagnation in our body, which means bloating.

AVOID TOO MUCH FRIED OR SPICY FOOD, DAIRY PRODUCTS AND ALCOHOL

These foods can aggravate digestive disorders and cause discomfort. Avoid eating too much of them.

TAKE STRONG-TASTING FOODS SPARINGLY

Pungent foods like garlic, chillies, peppers, onions and ginger facilitate gastrointestinal movements, dispel gas and promote appetite.

However, overeating them may cause abdominal pain due to over-stimulation of the gastrointestinal tract.

LIMIT FLUID INTAKES DURING MEALS

Drinking only a small amount of warm fluid with meals is better for digestion. Too much fluid in your system can cause bloating.

HAVE A LITTLE SALT IN YOUR DIET

We know that consuming too much salt can cause water retention (read: puffiness) and increase the risk of cardiovascular and kidney diseases. But there is no need to ban it. In TCM, salt helps to clear internal body heat and toxins, as it facilitates bowel movements. So yes, have your sodium sparingly.

