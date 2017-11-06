Six everyday habits that may be ruining your health

You may be doing these things on a day-to-day basis without knowing that they are bad for your health. Try to change your lifestyle for the better - your body will thank you.

WATCHING TV NON-STOP

If you love camping on your couch to binge-watch TV, it is time you get up. Sitting down for long periods can increase your risk of heart disease, obesity and even memory loss.

Even if you exercise regularly, it does not mean you should laze in front of the small screen for hours. Try walking around the house before moving on to the next episode.

USING ELECTRONIC DEVICES NEAR BEDTIME

Using your smartphone or tablet before going to bed will not only make it harder for you to fall asleep, but also affect your quality of rest. The light from the screen can suppress your melatonin levels, which is what helps you to switch off.

Not getting enough sleep means your body will not have sufficient time to recuperate, which can lead to health problems such as heart disease and obesityand increase the risk of cancer.

HOLDING IN YOUR FART

Everyone will have the urge to get rid of the excess gas in the stomach through burping or farting. But in the presence of other people, one tends to hold it in to avoid an awkward situation. This can cause a build-up of gas in the body, which can lead to bloating and stomach discomfort.

The best solution is to excuse yourself and go to the washroom.

STAYING AT YOUR DESK FOR LUNCH

Eating at your desk probably means you will not be moving around during lunchtime. Sitting at your desk for too long is not good for your blood circulation or eyes.

It is good to walk around and take a breather before starting work again.

Plus, doing work while eating can distract you, causing you to overeat because you will not notice when you are full.

NOT WASHING HANDS BEFORE A MEAL

Most of us are probably guilty of this. It seems like a hassle, especially when you are dining out, to find the nearest restroom just to wash your hands before starting your meal.

Your hands are hosting germs, and the root cause of many diseases is not washing your hands before eating.

BRUSHING YOUR TEETH RIGHT AFTER EATING

To keep your teeth clean and your breath fresh, you might be brushing your teeth after every meal. But if you have just consumed acidic foods such as oranges, coffee or fizzy drinks, it is best to wait at least 30 minutes. Brushing right after consuming acidic foods can weaken teeth.

