Sleeping in on weekends may prevent obesity

Catching up on lost sleep over the weekends may help people keep their weight down, according to a study in South Korea.

Not getting enough sleep can disrupt hormones and metabolism and is known to increase the risk of obesity, researchers write in the journal Sleep.

"Short sleep, usually causing sleep debt, is common and inevitable in many cases, and is a risk factor for obesity, hypertension, coronary heart disease, as well as mortality," said lead author Yun Chang Ho, of the Seoul National University Bundang Hospital.

Sleeping in may be better than napping, as the sleep may be deeper and follows the body's sleep-wake rhythms more closely, Dr Yun said.

- REUTERS

Exercise reduces likelihood of post-partum blues

Physical activity during and after pregnancy improves psychological well-being and may protect against post-partum depression, according to a new analysis of existing research.

Even low-intensity exercise, such as walking with a baby stroller, was linked to a lower likelihood of depressive symptoms in new mothers, researchers found.

"The negative consequences of post-partum depression not only affect the mother but also the child, who can suffer poor emotional and cognitive development," said study co-author Celia Alvarez-Bueno of the University of Castilla-La Mancha in Cuenca, Spain.

"That is why it is important to test the most effective strategies to prevent this disorder or mitigate the consequences."