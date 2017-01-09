Sleepless nights, unhealthy gut

Not getting enough sleep can lead to metabolism changes and more.

Not getting enough sleep may cause changes to gut bacteria that could fundamentally change our metabolism, affecting a host of bodily systems, new research has shown.

Sleep researchers at Uppsala University in Sweden found that getting less sleep changes the levels of specific bacteria strains.

Two nights of insufficient sleep led to some bacteria types dropping by nearly 50 per cent.

This is significant because the wrong balance of bacteria in our gut has been linked to obesity in some individuals, said senior study author Jonathan Cedernaes.