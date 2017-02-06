So is it sinusitis or allergic rhinitis?

Sinusitis occurs when the mucous membrane becomes inflamed.

Waking up regularly with a nasal congestion, leaky nose and throbbing headache is no fun.

If you suffer from sinus problems, you have probably turned up at the office with tissues shoved up your nostrils, feeling miserable and uncomfortable.

What is causing your nasal woes and is there a way to get rid of them for good?

This is what experts say.

Understanding your sinus

It is common for people to refer to a persistent blocked or runny nose as "having sinus".

"Actually, the term sinus refers to an air cavity around the nose," said Dr Dharambir S Sethi, an ear, nose and throat specialist at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital.

We have four pairs of these air cavities - in the forehead bone, cheekbones, between the eyes and at the back of the nose almost in the centre of the head.

Your sinuses are lined with a membrane that produces mucus, which moistens the tissues in the nasal passages and helps trap and flush out dirt and harmful microbes.

Sinusitis occurs when this lining becomes inflamed.

"Inflammation may be due to viral infection, bacterial infection, fungal infection, smoking or allergies," said Dr Sethi.

Dr Ker Liang, head and neck surgeon at the department of otolaryngology at National University Hospital, added: "Inflammation then leads to nasal obstruction."

The swelling membranes can block your sinuses, cause facial pain and produce coloured nasal discharge.

Other symptoms include fever, persistent headache, chronic cough, ear pain and reduced sense of smell.

Multiple kinds of sinusitis

"If the infection lasts for less than four weeks, it is defined as an acute infection. When it persists for more than 12 weeks, it is considered a chronic infection," said Dr Sethi.

Most cases are acute and are caused by bacterial or viral infection, such as the flu virus. Up to 40 per cent of patients recover on their own within two weeks.

Dr Ker said: "If no improvement is seen after two weeks, patients will be given a course of antibiotic therapy to combat the infection."

Two or three courses may be required. Chronic infections that last for more than 12 weeks are usually due to allergies, structural problems within the nose or issues relating to the immune system.

The World Allergy Organization Journal says one in 10 people suffer from chronic sinusitis.

Chronic sinusitis can result in fatigue, dental pain and cough, on top of the usual symptoms.

Multiple courses of antibiotic therapy may be ineffective in this case.

And if the infection worsens and spreads to the eye or the brain, surgery may be necessary.

Is it really sinusitis?

You may feel that your recurrent nasal congestion, runny nose and head pain are a result of chronic sinusitis but doctors say more often than not, it is not the case.

"If you wake up regularly with a dripping or congested nose, it is more likely you have allergic rhinitis," Dr Ker said.

Allergic rhinitis refers to hypersensitivity of the nose to environmental allergens such as dust mites, animal fur or haze - one in five people here have it.

The symptoms are similar to sinusitis, including nasal congestion, runny nose, nasal itch and sneezing. But unlike chronic sinusitis, there is no facial pain or dysfunction in one's sense of smell.

Instead, eye irritations, such as itchiness, tearing and redness may plague you.

Dr Ker noted another distinction: "Patients with allergic rhinitis produce a clear, dripping nasal discharge, while those with chronic sinusitis produce a thick yellow or green discharge."

As allergic rhinitis causes the tissues in your nose to become inflamed, it can also cause your sinuses to become inflamed, resulting in sinusitis.

Your doctor can prescribe a nasal sinus wash, a saline solution used to flush out mucus and allergens, as well as antihistamines and intra-nasal steroid sprays, which stop inflammation.

This article first appeared in the February issue of Simply Her.