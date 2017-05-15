Social smoking as harmful as lighting up daily: US study

"Social smokers" who light up only on special occasions may have some of the same risks for heart disease as people with a daily cigarette habit, a US study suggests.

For the study, researchers examined data on smoking habits, cholesterol levels and blood pressure for a nationally representative sample of 39,555 adults. About 17 per cent were current smokers, and about 10 per cent were social smokers who did not have a daily habit but did regularly smoke in certain situations.

Compared with non-smokers, social smokers were more than twice as likely to have high blood pressure and 53 per cent more likely to have elevated cholesterol, the study found.