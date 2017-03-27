Stem cells help some men get erections again

Men unable to have an erection after prostate surgery enjoyed normal intercourse thanks to stem cell therapy, scientists reported.

In first-phase clinical trials, eight out of 15 men suffering from erectile dysfunction had sex six months after the one-time treatment, without recourse to drugs or penile implants.

The positive result showed no signs of flagging during a subsequent year-long monitoring period.

"As far as we know, this is the first time a human study with a 12-month follow-up shows the treatment is lasting and safe," said Professor Lars Lund of Odense University Hospital in Denmark.