Strength training may lower risk of metabolic syndrome

Middle-aged adults who do even a small amount of regular strength training exercise may be lowering their risk of metabolic syndrome - itself a risk factor for both heart disease and diabetes, a recent study suggests.

People with metabolic syndrome have at least three of the following unfavourable health stats: Increased blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist, and abnormal cholesterol or triglyceride levels.

They are also more likely to develop diabetes, heart disease or both.