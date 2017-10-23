Study: Liver cancer linked to traditional Chinese medicine

Researchers have uncovered widespread evidence of a link between traditional Chinese herbal remedies and liver cancer across Asia, according to a study.

The findings suggest stronger measures are needed to prevent people from consuming chemicals called aristolochic acids (AA), which are derived from the woody vines of the Aristolochia plant family, said the report in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

The acids can be found in some traditional Chinese medicines that are given during childbirth to prevent parasites and promote healing.

Researchers tested 98 liver tumours that were stored at hospitals in Taiwan and found that 78 per cent contained mutation patterns that indicated the cancers "were likely due to contact with the chemicals", said the study.

Since these acids cause "a well-defined mutational signature", researchers also looked at 89 samples of liver cancer in China and found that 47 per cent showed a link to this traditional medicine component.

In Vietnam, five out of 26 tumours studied were a match (19 per cent), along with five out of nine from other countries in South-east Asia (56 per cent).

The link to traditional Chinese medicine was far less common in North America (5 per cent of 209 liver cancers studied) and 1.7 per cent of the 230 from Europe.

Taiwan in 2003 banned some herbal preparations using the plants after it was discovered that AA could cause kidney failure and urinary tract cancers.

However, there is no outright ban in China or Taiwan, and "only specific plants, rather than any plant and product containing AA or its derivatives, are regulated", making it hard for consumers to avoid them, said the report.

Researchers found that the prevalence of AA-associated mutations in liver cancers in Taiwan did not drop after the ban was implemented.